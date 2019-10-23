Financials
Australian shares eye stronger open on miners; NZ flat

    Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open
higher on Thursday with heavyweight mining stocks set to gain on
robust commodity prices, while strength in Wall Street was also
expected to carry over.  
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5% or 33
points to 6,679.0, a 5.9-point premium/discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close, which ended flat on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat at
the open.

