October 9, 2019 / 9:13 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Australian shares eye stronger open tracking Wall St; NZ up

    Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a strong
start to Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street as markets
hoped for at least a partial trade deal between the United
States and China.
    However, comments from Beijing about Washington's
blacklisting of 28 Chinese companies tempered optimism, with
caution expected to set in ahead of senior-level trade talks
between the two later in the day. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6% or 41
points to 6,555.0, a 8.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
