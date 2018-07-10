FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares hint at higher start tracking Wall St., NZ inches up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 11 (Reuters) - An extended rally on Wall Street could
bolster Australian stocks to a better start on wednesday after
strong results from PepsiCo signalled a positive earnings season
ahead.
    The S&P 500        rose for a fourth session on Tuesday to
post its highest close since Feb. 1.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent or 16 points, to 6,227, but mining stocks could hamper
the rise on overnight weakness in base metal prices. The
benchmark         lost 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
marginally or 3.07 points to 9,026 at 1003 GMT.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)
