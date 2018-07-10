Australian shares hint at higher start tracking Wall St., NZ inches up

July 11 (Reuters) - An extended rally on Wall Street could bolster Australian stocks to a better start on wednesday after strong results from PepsiCo signalled a positive earnings season ahead. The S&P 500 rose for a fourth session on Tuesday to post its highest close since Feb. 1. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent or 16 points, to 6,227, but mining stocks could hamper the rise on overnight weakness in base metal prices. The benchmark lost 0.4 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally or 3.07 points to 9,026 at 1003 GMT. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)