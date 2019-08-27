Australian shares likely to edge down on recession fears; NZ up

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street peers, as a rise in demand for short-term U.S. Treasuries underscored fears of a global slowdown. An inversion of the U.S. yield curve deepened overnight to levels not seen since 2007, an infrequent occurrence that can signal a recession ahead. The local share price index futures slipped 0.2% to 6,420.0, a 51.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 10,536.67 in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)