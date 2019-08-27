Financials
Australian shares likely to edge down on recession fears; NZ up

    Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street peers, as a
rise in demand for short-term U.S. Treasuries underscored fears
of a global slowdown. 
    An inversion of the U.S. yield curve deepened overnight to
levels not seen since 2007, an infrequent occurrence that can
signal a recession ahead.     
    The local share price index futures          slipped 0.2% to
6,420.0, a 51.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
to 10,536.67 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru)
