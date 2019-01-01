Australian shares likely to edge up in first 2019 session; NZ closed

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open slightly higher on Wednesday, as the index looks to make up for the losses suffered in 2018, its worst year since 2011, with trade expected to be light in a holiday-shortened week. In its first session of 2019, investors are likely to take note of Wall Street's advance on Monday, as renewed hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute provided a glimmer of optimism for investors. However, the lingering trade dispute and the explosive findings of a powerful inquiry into Australia's financial sector are likely to weigh on investor sentiment in the near term. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. The index gained about 5 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)