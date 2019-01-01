Financials
Australian shares likely to edge up in first 2019 session; NZ closed

    Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
slightly higher on Wednesday, as the index looks to make up for
the losses suffered in 2018, its worst year since 2011, with
trade expected to be light in a holiday-shortened week.     
    In its first session of 2019, investors are likely to take
note of Wall Street's advance on Monday, as renewed hopes for a
resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute provided a glimmer of
optimism for investors.         
    However, the lingering trade dispute and the explosive
findings of a powerful inquiry into Australia's financial sector
are likely to weigh on investor sentiment in the near term. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was closed
on Wednesday for a public holiday. The index gained about 5
percent in 2018. 

