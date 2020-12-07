Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

Australian shares likely to fall on open; NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on
Tuesday, with losses in the energy sector likely to weigh on the
benchmark as oil prices fell overnight amid a surge in COVID-19
infections. 
    Oil prices fell around 1% on Monday as surging coronavirus
cases and heightened tensions between the United States and
China, the world's top oil consumers, put pressure on the
market.      
   The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
14-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade.
       

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
