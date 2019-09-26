Australian shares likely to open higher on strong commodity prices, rate cut hopes

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Friday, buoyed by strength in iron ore futures and oil prices, while rising expectations of a rate cut by the central bank next week may also provide a fillip to stocks. A Reuters poll suggests the market is almost certain of a rate cut next week, as the Reserve Bank of Australia meets to decide on monetary policy. The local share price index futures rose 0.38%, a 9.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)