Australian shares likely to open higher on upbeat trade deal comments; NZ down

    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise on
Monday as trade deal hopes were revitalised after leaders of the
United States and China sent positive messages about an initial
pact to end their trade war. 
    Market sentiment warmed after U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Friday a trade deal was "potentially very close",
reciprocating comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping that
Beijing wanted to work out an initial pact.             
    The local share price index futures          were up 0.2%, a
22.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.13% at 2105 GMT.
    
       

