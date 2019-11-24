Australian shares likely to open higher on upbeat trade deal comments; NZ down

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise on Monday as trade deal hopes were revitalised after leaders of the United States and China sent positive messages about an initial pact to end their trade war. Market sentiment warmed after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a trade deal was "potentially very close", reciprocating comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing wanted to work out an initial pact. The local share price index futures were up 0.2%, a 22.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.13% at 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)