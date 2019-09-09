Financials
September 9, 2019 / 10:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares likely to open lower as investors await policy easing steps

1 Min Read

    Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly lower on Tuesday, tracking a lacklustre Wall Street, as
market participants await further direction and possible
monetary stimulus from central banks in the face of a global
slowdown.
    A protracted trade war between China and the United States
has led to weak economic indicators worldwide, with the top two
economies posting weak economic data recently and fuelling hopes
for a monetary and fiscal response.                          
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.136%, a
16-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        .
The benchmark ended flat on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
