Australian shares likely to open lower as investors await policy easing steps

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, tracking a lacklustre Wall Street, as market participants await further direction and possible monetary stimulus from central banks in the face of a global slowdown. A protracted trade war between China and the United States has led to weak economic indicators worldwide, with the top two economies posting weak economic data recently and fuelling hopes for a monetary and fiscal response. The local share price index futures fell 0.136%, a 16-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark ended flat on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)