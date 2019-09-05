Financials
September 5, 2019 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares likely to rise as trade optimism keeps sentiment upbeat

1 Min Read

    Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Friday, following a rally on Wall Street sparked by renewed
hopes of trade deal after the United States and China agreed to
hold talks next month.
    The two countries agreed to hold talks in early October in
Washington.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, a
3.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        .
The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
to 11,158.92 in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below