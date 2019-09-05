Australian shares likely to rise as trade optimism keeps sentiment upbeat

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, following a rally on Wall Street sparked by renewed hopes of trade deal after the United States and China agreed to hold talks next month. The two countries agreed to hold talks in early October in Washington. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 3.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,158.92 in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)