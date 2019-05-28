Australian shares likely to slip at open; New Zealand down

May 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking overnight declines in global peers stoked by fears of an extended trade war between world's two largest economies. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was not ready to make a deal with China, but that he expected one in the future, feeding concerns about further uncertainties in U.S.-China trade. The local share price index futures fell 0.7% or 43 points to 6,441, a 43.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.5% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)