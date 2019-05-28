Financials
May 28, 2019 / 10:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares likely to slip at open; New Zealand down

    May 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Wednesday, tracking overnight declines in global peers stoked
by fears of an extended trade war between world's two largest
economies. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington
was not ready to make a deal with China, but that he expected
one in the future, feeding concerns about further uncertainties
in U.S.-China trade.            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.7% or 43
points to 6,441, a 43.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark added 0.5% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
