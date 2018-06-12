FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 12, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares point to lower start ahead of Fed rate decision; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares appeared set to open
marginally lower on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the
Federal Reserve's policy decision. 
    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates, with
market players looking closely for any clues as to the pace of
rate hikes this year.             
    The local share price index futures          slipped 0.1
percent, a 7.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.