Australian shares point to lower start ahead of Fed rate decision; NZ down

June 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares appeared set to open marginally lower on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates, with market players looking closely for any clues as to the pace of rate hikes this year. The local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent, a 7.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)