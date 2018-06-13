Australian shares point to slightly lower start as Fed hikes rates, NZ down

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to see a tepid open on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates while signalling two possible further hikes this year. The Fed's widely expected decision to raise rates to within a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent, cemented the central bank's shift away from a period of cheap money. The local share price index futures edged 0.1 percent lower, a 1.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)