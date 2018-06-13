FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 10:17 PM / in 4 hours

Australian shares point to slightly lower start as Fed hikes rates, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to see a
tepid open on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's decision
to raise rates while signalling two possible further hikes this
year. 
    The Fed's widely expected decision to raise rates to within
a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent, cemented the central
bank's shift away from a period of cheap money.             
    The local share price index futures          edged 0.1
percent lower, a 1.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
