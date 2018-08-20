Australian shares poised for lukewarm start, NZ starts lower

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued start on Tuesday, with weaker iron ore prices potentially pressuring the commodity-centric market, as investors await a diplomatic meeting between the United States and China later in the week to discuss their trade dispute. Wall Street's major indexes rose on Monday on optimism over the U.S.-Sino trade talks, though they fell from session highs after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's raising interest rates. The local share price index futures were 3 points lower, at a 34-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.1 percent higher on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)