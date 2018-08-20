FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 10:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares poised for lukewarm start, NZ starts lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued
start on Tuesday, with weaker iron ore prices potentially
pressuring the commodity-centric market, as investors await a
diplomatic meeting between the United States and China later in
the week to discuss their trade dispute.
    Wall Street's major indexes rose on Monday on optimism over
the U.S.-Sino trade talks, though they fell from session highs
after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal
Reserve's raising interest rates.             
    The local share price index futures          were 3 points
lower, at a 34-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark ended 0.1 percent higher on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)
