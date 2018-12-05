Financials
Australian shares poised for slight recovery, NZ inches down

    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a slight
recovery on Thursday with stronger iron ore prices likely to
support mining stocks, though nervousness after the previous
session's Wall Street selloff could return to haunt domestic
shares. 
    China's construction steel rebar jumped more than 4 percent
on Wednesday, after hitting a seven-and-a-half-month low the
previous session, buoyed by expectations of tighter restrictions
on production.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, a 7.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
slightly to 8,780.53 in early trade.

