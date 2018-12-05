Australian shares poised for slight recovery, NZ inches down

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a slight recovery on Thursday with stronger iron ore prices likely to support mining stocks, though nervousness after the previous session's Wall Street selloff could return to haunt domestic shares. China's construction steel rebar jumped more than 4 percent on Wednesday, after hitting a seven-and-a-half-month low the previous session, buoyed by expectations of tighter restrictions on production. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 7.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell slightly to 8,780.53 in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)