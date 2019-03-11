Financials
March 11, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares poised for strong start, NZ up

    March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to
advance on Tuesday, following global counterparts that cheered
China's stimulus to shore up its slowing economy. 
    Energy stocks could gain on stronger oil prices on Monday,
inspired by comments from the Saudi Energy Minister that an end
to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June.      
    The local share price index futures          jumped 0.6
percent, or 38 points to 6,224, a 43.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
0.4 percent lower on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched
higher in early trade.


 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
