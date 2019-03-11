Australian shares poised for strong start, NZ up

March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to advance on Tuesday, following global counterparts that cheered China's stimulus to shore up its slowing economy. Energy stocks could gain on stronger oil prices on Monday, inspired by comments from the Saudi Energy Minister that an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June. The local share price index futures jumped 0.6 percent, or 38 points to 6,224, a 43.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.4 percent lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched higher in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)