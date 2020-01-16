Financials
January 16, 2020

Australian shares poised for stronger open, NZ rises

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday following a strong Wall Street lead and broader
optimism fueled by the preliminary U.S.-China trade deal. 
    Markets will also likely focus on quarterly production
figures from Anglo Australian miner Rio Tinto          - the
country's third largest firm by market value and a major iron
ore player. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5%, a
26.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
to 11,770.54 in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
