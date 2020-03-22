Australian shares poised to drop at open; NZ slides

March 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday as the widespread closure of venues across the country offset new fiscal stimulus from the government to stem a coronavirus-induced slowdown. Australia ordered pubs, cinemas, churches and casinos to close and two more states said on Sunday they would shut their borders, while the government pledged an extra A$66.4 billion ($38.43 billion) to combat the impact of the respiratory virus. The local share price index futures fell 1.8%, a 108.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 5.5% in early trade even as the central bank announced quantitative easing. ($1 = 1.7280 Australian dollars) (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)