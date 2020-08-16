Australian shares poised to drop at open; NZ up

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of earnings from index heavyweights this week amid growing uncertainty about an additional round of U.S. fiscal stimulus. The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell nearly 1%, a 100.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)