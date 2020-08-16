Market News
August 16, 2020 / 10:21 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Australian shares poised to drop at open; NZ up

1 Min Read

    Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Monday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of earnings
from index heavyweights this week amid growing uncertainty about
an additional round of U.S. fiscal stimulus.
    The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell nearly 1%, a
100.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade. 
    
    
    



 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below