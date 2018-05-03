FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 10:20 PM / in 2 hours

Australian shares poised to extend gains; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise for
a sixth straight session on Friday, led by higher oil prices, on
the back of a drop on Wall Street. 
    Brent crude futures         rose 26 cents to settle at
$73.62 a barrel, a 0.35 percent gain, boosted by OPEC production
cuts and the potential for new U.S. sanctions against Iran.
     
    The local share price index futures          rose by 12
points to 6,092, a 6.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on
Thursday
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose by
5.31 points to 8,552.190 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
