Australian shares poised to extend gains; NZ up

May 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise for a sixth straight session on Friday, led by higher oil prices, on the back of a drop on Wall Street. Brent crude futures rose 26 cents to settle at $73.62 a barrel, a 0.35 percent gain, boosted by OPEC production cuts and the potential for new U.S. sanctions against Iran. The local share price index futures rose by 12 points to 6,092, a 6.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Thursday New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 5.31 points to 8,552.190 in early trade. (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)