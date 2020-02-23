Financials
February 23, 2020 / 9:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares poised to fall on fears of virus spread; NZ drops

1 Min Read

    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower
on Monday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in countries
outside China deepened concerns over the outbreak's global
economic impact.             
    The International Monetary Fund's chief on Saturday lowered
China's 2020 growth forecast to 5.6%, down 0.4 percentage points
from its January outlook, and shaved 0.1 percentage points from
global growth.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.7%, a
100-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark lost 0.3% on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         dropped
about 0.5% to 12,018.41 by 2109 GMT.
    

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below