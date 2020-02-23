Australian shares poised to fall on fears of virus spread; NZ drops

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday as a spike in new coronavirus cases in countries outside China deepened concerns over the outbreak's global economic impact. The International Monetary Fund's chief on Saturday lowered China's 2020 growth forecast to 5.6%, down 0.4 percentage points from its January outlook, and shaved 0.1 percentage points from global growth. The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 100-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.3% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped about 0.5% to 12,018.41 by 2109 GMT. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)