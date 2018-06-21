Australian shares poised to fall on global sell-off; NZ steady

June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall on Friday, tracking losses in stocks markets across the globe, with investors flocking to safer assets as trade war worries linger. Wall Street fell overnight as industrials wobbled on trade war concerns while online retailers weakened after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on state sales tax collection. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, an 81.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally higher in early trade, after closing up a percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)