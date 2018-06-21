FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 21, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares poised to fall on global sell-off; NZ steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall
on Friday, tracking losses in stocks markets across the globe,
with investors flocking to safer assets as trade war worries
linger. 
    Wall Street fell overnight as industrials wobbled on trade
war concerns while online retailers weakened after a U.S.
Supreme Court ruling on state sales tax collection.
                 
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5
percent, an 81.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on
Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
marginally higher in early trade, after closing up a percent in
the previous session.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.