Australian shares poised to inch higher; NZ down

April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices and with iron ore prices buoyed by increasing construction demand in the world's top steel consumer, China. The local share price index futures rose 6 points to 5,874.0, a 12-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday. Australia's quarterly consumer price data is expected to be published later in the day. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell slightly, down 1.86 points, at 2209 GMT. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Brown)