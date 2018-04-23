FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares poised to inch higher; NZ down
April 23, 2018 / 10:16 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Australian shares poised to inch higher; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally higher on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices
and with iron ore prices buoyed by increasing construction
demand in the world's top steel consumer, China.   
    The local share price index futures          rose 6 points
to 5,874.0, a 12-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday.
    Australia's quarterly consumer price data is expected to be
published later in the day. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
slightly, down 1.86 points, at 2209 GMT.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru
Editing by Tom Brown)

