Australian shares poised to open higher; NZ edges up
October 29, 2017 / 9:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares poised to open higher; NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    By Aaron Saldanha
    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Monday, tracking gains in U.S. stocks and supported by
oil prices reaching their highest in over two years.
    A slew of positive results from technology majors in the
United States pushed the Nasdaq to its best day in nearly a year
on Friday while Brent crude futures         rose 1.9 percent to
settle at $60.44 per barrel on support among the world's top
producers for extending a deal to rein in output.          
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6
percent or 34 points to 5,921, a 17.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday after a court
decision ruling Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce ineligible
to hold his seat cost the government its majority.             
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 0.3
percent or 2.19 points, to 8,086.17 in early trade on Monday.
    

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan
Fenton)

