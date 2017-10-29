Australian shares poised to open higher; NZ edges up

By Aaron Saldanha Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, tracking gains in U.S. stocks and supported by oil prices reaching their highest in over two years. A slew of positive results from technology majors in the United States pushed the Nasdaq to its best day in nearly a year on Friday while Brent crude futures rose 1.9 percent to settle at $60.44 per barrel on support among the world's top producers for extending a deal to rein in output. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent or 34 points to 5,921, a 17.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday after a court decision ruling Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce ineligible to hold his seat cost the government its majority. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3 percent or 2.19 points, to 8,086.17 in early trade on Monday. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)