Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ gains

By Reuters Staff

    July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said in a policy
statement that the economic recovery is on track, although
saying that it would not consider raising interest rates soon.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, a
81.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended lower on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
