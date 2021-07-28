Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ gains

July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said in a policy statement that the economic recovery is on track, although saying that it would not consider raising interest rates soon. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 81.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)