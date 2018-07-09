FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start
higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street as expectations of a
strong earnings season starting this week helped lift the Dow to
its best session in a month.
    Australian energy and mining stocks also stand to gain from
underlying strength in base metal and oil prices              
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, or 27 points to 6,267, a 19-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
advanced 0.2 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.1
percent higher at 2202 GMT.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
