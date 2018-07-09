Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ rises

July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street as expectations of a strong earnings season starting this week helped lift the Dow to its best session in a month. Australian energy and mining stocks also stand to gain from underlying strength in base metal and oil prices The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 27 points to 6,267, a 19-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark advanced 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.1 percent higher at 2202 GMT. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)