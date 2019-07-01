Australian shares poised to open higher on rate cut hopes; NZ up

July 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend their rally on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's gains, while a likely interest rate cut by the local central bank will bolster risk appetite. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to meet later in the day for its monthly policy meeting where it is widely expected to cut the benchmark cash rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to a record low of 1.0%. The Aussie share price index futures rose 0.3% or 21 points, a 40.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index firmed 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)