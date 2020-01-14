Financials
January 14, 2020 / 9:32 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australian shares poised to open little changed, NZ inches up in early trade

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on
Wednesday, with stronger iron ore prices likely to buoy mining
stocks, while a report that the United States would likely
maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until after November's
presidential election may cap gains.
    The local share price index futures          rose 5 points
to 6,914, a 48.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark ended about 0.9% higher on
Tuesday. 
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose 0.1% to 11,631.94 by 2126 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)
Sandra Maler)
