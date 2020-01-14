Australian shares poised to open little changed, NZ inches up in early trade

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday, with stronger iron ore prices likely to buoy mining stocks, while a report that the United States would likely maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until after November's presidential election may cap gains. The local share price index futures rose 5 points to 6,914, a 48.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended about 0.9% higher on Tuesday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,631.94 by 2126 GMT. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)