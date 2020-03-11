Australian shares poised to open lower as WHO terms COVID-19 a pandemic

March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open sharply lower on Thursday, after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, exacerbating concerns of a global economic slowdown. The local share price index futures fell about 3.5%, a 197.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped over 3.5% on Wednesday, slipping back into bear territory. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index tumbled 2.1% in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)