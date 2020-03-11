Financials
March 11, 2020 / 9:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares poised to open lower as WHO terms COVID-19 a pandemic

    March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
sharply lower on Thursday, after the World Health Organization
declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, exacerbating
concerns of a global economic slowdown.
    The local share price index futures          fell about
3.5%, a 197.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. 
    The benchmark dropped over 3.5% on Wednesday, slipping back
into bear territory.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         tumbled
2.1% in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru)
