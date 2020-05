June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday, extending losses into a second session, while a surge in underlying commodity prices will likely lift miners and energy stocks. The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 24-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.6% on Friday. New Zealand stock markets were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)