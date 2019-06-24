Australian shares poised to open lower, NZ down

June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge lower on Tuesday as investors watch out for developments in the U.S.-China trade talks, due to be held on the sidelines of the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Japan this week. The local resources sector, which is heavily exposed to China's market, is also likely to slide on weakness in iron ore and oil prices. The Aussie share price index futures fell 0.2% or 14 points, an 86.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.2% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)