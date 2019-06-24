Financials
June 24, 2019 / 10:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares poised to open lower, NZ down

    June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
lower on Tuesday as investors watch out for developments in the
U.S.-China trade talks, due to be held on the sidelines of the
upcoming Group of 20 summit in Japan this week. 
    The local resources sector, which is heavily exposed to
China's market, is also likely to slide on weakness in iron ore
and oil prices. 
    The Aussie share price index futures          fell 0.2% or
14 points, an 86.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed up 0.2% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
