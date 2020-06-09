Financials
June 9, 2020

Australian shares poised to open lower; NZ edges higher

1 Min Read

    June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to drop at
Wednesday's open to snap a six-day winning streak which saw the
index gain more than 6%, after the week's global equity rally
lost some steam. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.4%, a
46.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark on Tuesday climbed 2.4% to its highest
close in over three months.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged 0.2%
higher in early trade. 
    

 (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
