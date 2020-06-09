Australian shares poised to open lower; NZ edges higher

June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to drop at Wednesday's open to snap a six-day winning streak which saw the index gain more than 6%, after the week's global equity rally lost some steam. The local share price index futures fell 1.4%, a 46.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark on Tuesday climbed 2.4% to its highest close in over three months. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.2% higher in early trade. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)