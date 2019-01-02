Financials
Australian shares poised to open sharply higher; NZ edges lower

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to jump on
Thursday as investors take advantage of attractive prices
following a weak showing in equities, while the currency came
under pressure from increasing signs of weakness in China's
economy.
    Wall Street only edged up overnight as bargain-hunting was
offset by fears of a global economic slowdown. A surge in oil
prices will likely prop up energy shares.          
    Australia share price index futures          rose 1.6
percent, a 16.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 1.6 percent lower on
Wednesday in its first trading session of 2019.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        , which was
closed on Wednesday, fell 0.3 percent in early trade. 
    
       

