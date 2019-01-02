Australian shares poised to open sharply higher; NZ edges lower

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to jump on Thursday as investors take advantage of attractive prices following a weak showing in equities, while the currency came under pressure from increasing signs of weakness in China's economy. Wall Street only edged up overnight as bargain-hunting was offset by fears of a global economic slowdown. A surge in oil prices will likely prop up energy shares. Australia share price index futures rose 1.6 percent, a 16.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.6 percent lower on Wednesday in its first trading session of 2019. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index , which was closed on Wednesday, fell 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)