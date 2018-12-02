Australian shares poised to rise in relief after U.S.-China truce, NZ rises

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start the week higher on Monday, in the aftermath of a stopgap truce between U.S. and China after months of back-and-forth tariffs that had ignited trade war concerns. The countries agreed to suspend any additional tariffs on Sunday, in a deal that keeps their trade war from escalating as they try again to bridge their differences with fresh talks aimed at reaching an agreement within 90 days. Mining stocks are likely to boost the benchmark, helped by firmer iron ore prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, a 31.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 1.6 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.42 percent in early trade to 8,860.66. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)