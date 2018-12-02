Financials
December 2, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares poised to rise in relief after U.S.-China truce, NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start the
week higher on Monday, in the aftermath of a stopgap truce
between U.S. and China after months of back-and-forth tariffs
that had ignited trade war concerns. 
    The countries agreed to suspend any additional tariffs on
Sunday, in a deal that keeps their trade war from escalating as
they try again to bridge their differences with fresh talks
aimed at reaching an agreement within 90 days.             
    Mining stocks are likely to boost the benchmark, helped by
firmer iron ore prices.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, a 31.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark had closed 1.6 percent lower
on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.42
percent in early trade to 8,860.66.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.