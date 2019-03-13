Financials
Australian shares poised to rise, NZ up

    March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain on
Thursday, mirroring global peers on U.S. data that showed low
inflation which further cemented the Federal Reserve's patient
outlook for interest rate hikes. 
    An unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories bolstered world
oil prices, potentially underlining strength in local energy
stocks for the day.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, or 20 points, to 6,182, a 20.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.2 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched
higher in early trade.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
