Australian shares poised to rise, NZ up

March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to gain on Thursday, mirroring global peers on U.S. data that showed low inflation which further cemented the Federal Reserve's patient outlook for interest rate hikes. An unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories bolstered world oil prices, potentially underlining strength in local energy stocks for the day. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 20 points, to 6,182, a 20.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched higher in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Phil Berlowitz)