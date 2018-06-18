FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 10:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares poised to rise on energy gains, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise
on Tuesday with energy stocks set to gain as oil prices climb
ahead of Friday's key OPEC meeting.
    Brent crude         climbed over 2.5 percent on Monday as
investors see the likely announcement of an increase in
production at the OPEC meet to be lower than initially thought.
     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6
percent, a 49.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
slipped 0.2 percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
