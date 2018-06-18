Australian shares poised to rise on energy gains, NZ down

June 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Tuesday with energy stocks set to gain as oil prices climb ahead of Friday's key OPEC meeting. Brent crude climbed over 2.5 percent on Monday as investors see the likely announcement of an increase in production at the OPEC meet to be lower than initially thought. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent, a 49.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)