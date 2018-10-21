FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares poised to slip on edgy global sentiment

1 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start the
week lower on Monday as trade tensions and worries over rising
U.S. interest rates capped investor optimism.
    Concerns that trade frictions could dent global growth got a
shot in the arm on Friday when China, Australia's largest
trading partner and the world's second largest economy, posted
its weakest economic growth since the global financial crisis,
as it begins to feel the pinch of the U.S-led trade war.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent, a 28.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark had closed marginally lower
on Friday, but was up 0.7 percent for the week.
    Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday. 

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
