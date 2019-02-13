Financials
February 13, 2019

Australian shares seen flat ahead of China trade data; NZ falls

    Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to tread
water on Thursday, as investors move to the sidelines awaiting
crucial China trade data which could neutralize Wall
Street-influenced gains.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent or 10 points, a 55.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.25 percent
to 6,063.6 on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.01
percent or 0.74 point to 9,332.64 in early trade.

