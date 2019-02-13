Australian shares seen flat ahead of China trade data; NZ falls

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to tread water on Thursday, as investors move to the sidelines awaiting crucial China trade data which could neutralize Wall Street-influenced gains. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent or 10 points, a 55.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.25 percent to 6,063.6 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.01 percent or 0.74 point to 9,332.64 in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)