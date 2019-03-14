Australian shares seen higher on strength in miners, NZ flat

March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to gain on Friday, as the resource-heavy bourse which houses global mining heavyweights such as BHP Group and Rio Tinto could benefit from robust iron ore prices. Benchmark iron ore futures in China climbed to their highest in more than a week on Thursday as steel mills continued to buy raw materials. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 16 points, to 6,203, a 23.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.3 percent higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was unchanged in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)