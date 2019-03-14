Financials
Australian shares seen higher on strength in miners, NZ flat

    March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to gain
on Friday, as the resource-heavy bourse which houses global
mining heavyweights such as BHP Group          and Rio Tinto
         could benefit from robust iron ore prices. 
    Benchmark iron ore futures in China climbed to their highest
in more than a week on Thursday as steel mills continued to buy
raw materials.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, or 16 points, to 6,203, a 23.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
finished 0.3 percent higher on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
unchanged in early trade.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Brown)
