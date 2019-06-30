Australian shares seen higher on U.S.-China trade talk breakthrough; NZ slips

July 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Monday, buoyed by the agreement between U.S. and China to restart trade talks, while investors gear up for a possible rate cut announcement by the Aussie central bank. A Reuters poll shows that the Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to cut its benchmark cash rate two more times this year in an effort to boost growth and inflation. Most of the economists surveyed forecast a rate cut to a record low of 1.00% at its monthly meeting on Tuesday. The local share price index futures rose 0.3% or 18 points, a 41.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slid 0.7% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)