Australian shares seen inching up; NZ rising

April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to tick higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street, while material stocks are expected to firm thanks to stronger base metal prices. The local share price index futures rose 19 points to 5,740 points, a 12-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)