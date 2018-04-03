FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Australian shares seen inching up; NZ rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to tick
higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street,
while material stocks are expected to firm thanks to stronger
base metal prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose 19 points
to 5,740 points, a 12-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
