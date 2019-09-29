Financials
September 29, 2019 / 9:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares seen lower on rising trade tensions; NZ flat

    Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to drop
on Monday, as reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration was mulling delisting Chinese companies from
local stock exchanges soured risk sentiment.
    The move is part of a broader effort to curb U.S. investment
in Chinese companies, sources told Reuters on Friday, and it
threatened to further increase tensions in the damaging trade
spat between the two nations.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
33.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade.

    

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
