Australian shares seen lower on rising trade tensions; NZ flat

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to drop on Monday, as reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was mulling delisting Chinese companies from local stock exchanges soured risk sentiment. The move is part of a broader effort to curb U.S. investment in Chinese companies, sources told Reuters on Friday, and it threatened to further increase tensions in the damaging trade spat between the two nations. The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 33.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)