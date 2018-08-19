Australian shares set for higher start, NZ rises

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares could open higher on Monday, spurred by hopes the United States and China will put to rest trade war tensions at their upcoming diplomatic meet, while any extended strength in crude oil prices from Friday could help local energy stocks attract buyers. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday afternoon that Chinese and U.S. negotiators were drawing up a road map for their trade talks in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. The local share price index futures were 28 points higher, at a 12.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2 percent stronger on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)