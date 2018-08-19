FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2018

Australian shares set for higher start, NZ rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares could open higher on
Monday, spurred by hopes the United States and China will put to
rest trade war tensions at their upcoming diplomatic meet, while
any extended strength in crude oil prices from Friday could help
local energy stocks attract buyers. 
    The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday afternoon that
Chinese and U.S. negotiators were drawing up a road map for
their trade talks in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday.
            
    The local share price index futures          were 28 points
higher, at a 12.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark ended 0.2 percent stronger on
Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
       

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
