Australian shares set for sluggish open, NZ edges higher

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open unchanged on Friday, though signs of a recovery in base metal prices overnight may spur investors to buy into the materials space. Industrial metals prices regained ground on Thursday as planned trade talks between China and the United States and a recovery in Turkey's currency rekindled appetite for riskier assets and weakened the dollar. The local share price index futures was a mere 2 points lower, a 48.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was flat on Thursday, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)