FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 16, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set for sluggish open, NZ edges higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
unchanged on Friday, though signs of a recovery in base metal
prices overnight may spur investors to buy into the materials
space. 
    Industrial metals prices regained ground on Thursday as
planned trade talks between China and the United States and a
recovery in Turkey's currency rekindled appetite for riskier
assets and weakened the dollar.        
    The local share price index futures          was a mere 2
points lower, a 48.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark was flat on Thursday,
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Brown)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.