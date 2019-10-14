Financials
October 14, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set for soft start, NZ inches up

1 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower
on Tuesday as optimism  surrounding U.S.-Sino trade talks
receded, adding to weak economic readings from top trade partner
China. 
    Resource stocks could weaken as soft export and import data
from China pointed to dwindling demand in the country for metals
and other industrial materials.            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.5%, a
51.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark had closed 0.5% higher on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%,
or 23.37 points, to 11,049 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
