Australian shares set for soft start, NZ inches up

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday as optimism surrounding U.S.-Sino trade talks receded, adding to weak economic readings from top trade partner China. Resource stocks could weaken as soft export and import data from China pointed to dwindling demand in the country for metals and other industrial materials. The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 51.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.5% higher on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2%, or 23.37 points, to 11,049 in early trade. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)