Australian shares set for stronger open; New Zealand flat

May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Friday are likely to track extended gains in U.S. equities, although cautious trade may take precedence ahead of the Australian federal election on Saturday. The local share price index futures rose 0.7% or 47 points to 6,392.0, a 64.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)