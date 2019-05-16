Financials
May 16, 2019 / 10:07 PM / in an hour

Australian shares set for stronger open; New Zealand flat

1 Min Read

    May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Friday are likely to
track extended gains in U.S. equities, although cautious trade
may take precedence ahead of the Australian federal election on
Saturday.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%  or
47 points to 6,392.0, a 64.2-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.7% on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was largely
flat in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below