Australian shares set for stronger open; NZ inches up

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Monday are likely to start the week higher, with financials extending Friday's rise, although a retraction in energy and mining stocks is expected to cap overall gains. The local share price index futures rose 18 points to 6,210.0, a 17.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)