Financials
March 3, 2019 / 9:12 PM / in an hour

Australian shares set for stronger open; NZ inches up

1 Min Read

    March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Monday are likely
to start the week higher, with financials extending Friday's
rise, although a retraction in energy and mining stocks is
expected to cap overall gains. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 18 points
to 6,210.0, a 17.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
