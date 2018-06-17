Australian shares set for subdued open as Sino-U.S. trade tensions rise; NZ down

June 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to see a tepid start to the week, as global sentiment sours following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports starting on July 6, prompting Beijing to respond in kind, escalating fears of an all-out trade war between the world's two largest economies. The local share price index futures was flat at 6,100, a 6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 1.3 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)