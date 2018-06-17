FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set for subdued open as Sino-U.S. trade tensions rise; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to see a
tepid start to the week, as global sentiment sours following
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on
Chinese goods.
    Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports
starting on July 6, prompting Beijing to respond in kind,
escalating fears of an all-out trade war between the world's two
largest economies.             
    The local share price index futures          was flat at
6,100, a 6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark climbed 1.3 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)
