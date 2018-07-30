Australian shares set for subdued open; NZ tepid

July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to see a tepid start on Tuesday, following a weak lead from Wall Street, with investors eying a slew of economic data and central bank decisions to gauge the direction of global economy. The local share price index futures fell 0.03 percent, or 2 points, to 6,224, a 54.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell about 0.4 percent on Monday. Meanwhile, energy stocks might rally, underpinned by higher oil prices. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 5.54 points to 8,915.840 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)