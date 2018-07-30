FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian shares set for subdued open; NZ tepid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to see a
tepid start on Tuesday, following a weak lead from Wall Street,
with investors eying a slew of economic data and central bank
decisions to gauge the direction of global economy.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.03
percent, or 2 points, to 6,224, a 54.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
about 0.4 percent on Monday.
    Meanwhile, energy stocks might rally, underpinned by higher
oil prices.      
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
slipped 0.1 percent or 5.54 points to 8,915.840 in early trade. 
    
       

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
