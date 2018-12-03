Financials
December 3, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australian shares set for subdued start, NZ inches up

1 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to start
lower on Tuesday, possibly retreating from sharp gains in the
previous session when a temporary truce in trade hostilities
between China and the United States boosted global risk
sentiment.      
    However, healthy commodity prices could bolster mining and
energy stocks on the benchmark.        
    The local share price index futures          was down 0.2
percent to 5,761 at 2116 GMT, a 10.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark had
ended 1.8 percent higher on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade to 8,884.98.
    
       

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.