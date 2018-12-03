Australian shares set for subdued start, NZ inches up

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to start lower on Tuesday, possibly retreating from sharp gains in the previous session when a temporary truce in trade hostilities between China and the United States boosted global risk sentiment. However, healthy commodity prices could bolster mining and energy stocks on the benchmark. The local share price index futures was down 0.2 percent to 5,761 at 2116 GMT, a 10.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had ended 1.8 percent higher on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade to 8,884.98. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)